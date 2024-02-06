Football
AFP, Milan
Tue Feb 6, 2024 08:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 08:34 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Dybala fires Roma to third straight win under De Rossi

AFP, Milan
Tue Feb 6, 2024 08:22 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 08:34 AM
Photo: Facebook

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Roma eased to a 4-0 thumping of Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday to notch a third straight Serie A win under Daniele De Rossi.

The capital club, who sacked former coach Jose Mourinho last month, moved back within one point of fourth-placed Atalanta in the Italian top flight table to boost their Champions League hopes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

De Rossi's only previous role as a head coach came at SPAL in Serie B.

Previous 2-1 wins over struggling Verona and bottom club Salernitana had steadied the ship, but this was an even better performance as Cagliari were blown away.

Lorenzo Pellegrini fired home the opener in only the second minute before teeing up Dybala for Roma's second goal midway through the first half.

Roma striker Romelu Lukaku had a goal ruled out for offside before a penalty awarded for Cagliari was overturned after a VAR review shortly before the break.

Roma were given a spot-kick for handball less than five minutes into the second period and Dybala stepped up to net his eighth league goal of the season.

Teenager Dean Huijsen headed in before the hour mark to add further gloss to the scoreline, and even another Lukaku effort being ruled out late on by the assistant's flag could not dampen a fine outing for Roma.

Related topic:
Paulo DybalaRomaSerie AJose MourinhoDaniele De Rossi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Vlahovic double fires Juventus to 3-0 win over Sassuolo

2w ago

Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot

1w ago

Milan stroll past Empoli to strengthen top four credentials

4w ago

Rising star Paulo Dybala is Lionel Messi's mirror image

Leaders Inter keep Juve at bay, Napoli collapse at Roma

দিনাজপুরে বিআরটিসির বাস-ভ্যান সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

দিনাজপুরে বিআরটিসির বাস-ভ্যান সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪

আজ সকাল সাড়ে ৭টার দিকে এই দুর্ঘটনা ঘটে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আজ সকাল পর্যন্ত বিজিপির ১১৩ সদস্য বাংলাদেশে আশ্রয় নিয়েছেন: বিজিবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification