Dorival Jr the answer to Brazil’s woes?

Following a string of disappointing performances after a quarterfinal exit from the 2022 World Cup, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dorival Junior as the new head coach.

Though officially confirmed on Wednesday, the news of Dorival's appointment had already circulated for three days, with his former club, Sao Paulo, making the announcement early in the week.

With the immense burden of restoring Brazil's dominance, 61-year-old Dorival takes the helm of the five-time world champions. Now the question looms -- can his 22 years of experience in the Brazilian domestic circuit, honed at clubs like Santos, Atletico Mineiro, Fluminense, Palmeiras, and Flamengo, offer a glimmer of hope for a nation craving their first world triumph since 2002?

Dorival wasn't the first priority of Brazil. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, initially desired Carlo Ancelotti for the role, but those hopes were dashed when the Italian manager extended his contract with Real Madrid.

That led to Dorival replacing Fernando Diniz, who had been serving as a caretaker manager of Brazil since July last year. However, a first-ever three successive defeats in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers ultimately sealed Diniz's exit.

Prior to Diniz, Ramon Menezes also failed during his temporary tenure as the Brazil coach. In fact, since the departure of Tite in December 2022, the five-time world champions have struggled heavily, claiming only three victories in nine matches.

Dorival's tenure with the Selecao promises a start of reformation that Brazil have been longing for.

"I think the CBF got it right," said former Internacional vice-president Luis Anapio Gomes. "He (Dorival) has no marketing and doesn't even insist on having a risky playing style for the sake of personal vanity, like his predecessor (Diniz), but he harmonises the team on the field according to the players' potential."

After proving his mettle with struggling teams, Dorival has risen to become one of Brazil's most celebrated coaches in recent years. He capped his impressive run with Flamengo by claiming the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup titles in 2022.

Dorival's strength does not lie in rigid tactics but in his ability to dynamically adapt. He keenly assesses his players' potential and builds the team around their unique strengths.

Throughout his extensive managerial career, Dorival has heavily favoured two formations -- the 4-3-1-2 and the 4-2-3-1. His tactical flexibility bodes well for the gifted Brazilian players in his arsenal, including Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, and Casemiro.

Brazil's preferred choices of coaches -- Ancelotti and Dorival, both of whom boast over 20 years of managerial experience -- clearly indicate that they are seeking stability. And it is only logical, given in 2024, a packed schedule, featuring at least 12 games, awaits Brazil. This includes friendly clashes against top European sides, crucial World Cup qualifiers, and the prestigious Copa America, to be held in the held in the United States.

Adding to the challenge, Brazil has so far been off-colour in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Languishing sixth in the standings with only two wins from six games, Dorival inherits a team in need of urgent improvement. His experience, leadership, and playing style may be the crucial ingredients to turn things around.

The CBF's track record suggests it won't tolerate underperformance. Past decisions show a swiftness to replace underachieving coaches. Therefore, while Dorival's appointment ushers a new chapter for Brazilian football, it also comes with expectations and pressure for immediate results.