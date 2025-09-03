Donnarumma becomes 11th Italian in Premier League this season

Donnarumma (C) celebrates with teammates following PSG's victory on September 10, 2022. Photo: AFP

With the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at Manchester City, Italy now have eleven players representing the nation in the Premier League.

Donnarumma signed for Pep Guardiola's side in a deal worth around €30 million, signing a five-year contract with the English giants after being put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Milan goalkeeper is one of five new Italians in the Premier League this season. Diego Coppola signed for Brighton from Verona in June, young centre-back Giovanni Leoni joined Liverpool, Nicolo Savona moved from Juventus to Nottingham Forest and Leeds' promotion to England's top flight sees Wilfried Gnonto return to the league.

Photo: Reuters

The other Italian players in the Premier League are Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Michael Kayode (Brentford), Federico Chiesa (Liverpool), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).