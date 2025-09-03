Donnarumma becomes 11th Italian in Premier League this season
With the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at Manchester City, Italy now have eleven players representing the nation in the Premier League.
Donnarumma signed for Pep Guardiola's side in a deal worth around €30 million, signing a five-year contract with the English giants after being put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain.
The former Milan goalkeeper is one of five new Italians in the Premier League this season. Diego Coppola signed for Brighton from Verona in June, young centre-back Giovanni Leoni joined Liverpool, Nicolo Savona moved from Juventus to Nottingham Forest and Leeds' promotion to England's top flight sees Wilfried Gnonto return to the league.
The other Italian players in the Premier League are Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Michael Kayode (Brentford), Federico Chiesa (Liverpool), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).
