De Bruyne closing in on Napoli switch

Kevin De Bruyne will be in Italy by the end of the working week in order to complete his medical and the final formalities of his Napoli transfer, according to reports in Italy.

The Belgium midfielder will be in Naples on Thursday for his final visits before officially becoming a new Napoli player.

There is a chance of a minor postponement, but even if that is the case, De Bruyne is still expected to complete his medical by the end of the week.

The necessary contracts have already been signed, and now the player is due to complete the final formalities of his move to the Stadio Maradona. The club have been confident of the player's arrival since May 7.

The Belgium international, who bagged an 88th minute in a hectic 4-3 win over Wales in World Cup qualification on Monday night, is expected to put pen to paper on an initial two-year contract with an option of an additional 12 months.

He will join Antonio Conte's Scudetto-winning Partenopei side on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Manchester City, where he has spent the last decade, winning six Premier League titles and the club's first ever Champions League trophy in the process.

The player's wife has already been to visit the city and has sounded out homes and potential schools for the couple's three children.

The Belgian could become Napoli's first signing of the summer transfer window, although the club are also close to finalising the arrival of 20-year-old defender Luca Marianucci from Empoli.