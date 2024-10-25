Confident Barca visit unpredictable Liga champions Madrid

La Liga leaders Barcelona visit rivals Real Madrid in a mouthwatering Clasico on Saturday, aiming to strike a significant blow in the Spanish title race.

Barcelona hold a three point lead on the second-place Spanish and European champions, who are struggling for consistency and balance as they head into Kylian Mbappe's first Clasico as a Madrid player.

It is also Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's first Clasico and his team's 4-1 demolition of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday demonstrated how he has revitalised the Catalan giants in a matter of months.

Madrid had their own European epic on Tuesday in a repeat of last season's final against Borussia Dortmund, and they produced a classic Los Blancos comeback from two goals down to destroy the visitors 5-2.

Their poor first half gave way to an explosive second as Madrid flexed their muscles, with Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick.

"Very timid, with little control," Ancelotti summarised his team's first half against Dortmund.

"But we woke up after the break and did very well, in all aspects, intensity, pressing, quality, everything... it was spectacular."

The coach was in no doubts over which version of Madrid he expected to see on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu under the lights.

"It's not too complicated... the second half Madrid," said the Italian coach.

Los Blancos will be without Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois after injuries against Dortmund, while Jude Bellingham is yet to score in 10 games this season, having netted 10 goals at the same stage last year.

Without the retired Toni Kroos, Ancelotti must lean heavily on 39-year-old Luka Modric for midfield creativity, as Madrid bid to go a 43rd league match unbeaten, matching Barcelona's all-time record set between 2017-18.

Vinicius's treble was a timely show of his quality ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, where he is expected to win the accolade for the first time.

"We'll go for it, in our stadium, with our fans, and we will fight for everything this season like always," said Vinicius.

The Brazilian forward and Mbappe have the pace to devastate Barcelona's defence if Flick persists with his high back-line.

Bayern broke in several times in the first half and on another night may have scored more than once.

However Barcelona's attack is in sizzling form and Vinicius' compatriot Raphinha netted a hat-trick of his own against Bayern.

At times he and teenage Spain winger Lamine Yamal were utterly unstoppable, while veteran target man Robert Lewandowski is at his lethal best.

The 36-year-old Polish striker has 12 La Liga goals, at least double that of any other player, including Mbappe on six.

Barcelona have nine wins from 10 games in La Liga despite a raft of injury problems, which are starting to abate.

Flick has Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and summer arrival Dani Olmo back at his disposal after they missed most of the season thus far.

The coach said the emphatic win over Bayern was the best way to arrive at the Clasico.

"If you win this type of game you have to celebrate it, for the team it's incredible," noted Flick.

"It gives us the confidence to believe in ourselves ahead of Saturday's game."

Victory would put Barcelona six points clear, while defeat would leave the Clasico rivals with nothing between them.

Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid's marquee summer signing is yet to explode for Los Blancos but the Clasico could be the platform for his time in the Spanish capital to take flight. Mbappe's speed could be vital for Madrid to take advantage of the space Barcelona tend to leave at the back.

Key stats

4 - Real Madrid have won the last four Clasicos across all competitions

6 - times Mbappe has netted against Barcelona in four matches, all with Paris Saint-Germain

43 - Barcelona hold the longest unbeaten streak in La Liga history, Madrid can match it on Saturday

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT) Espanyol v Sevilla (1900)

Saturday

Valladolid v Villarreal (1200), Rayo Vallecano v Alaves (1415), Las Palmas v Girona (1630), Real Madrid v Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Leganes v Celta Vigo (1300), Getafe v Valencia (1515), Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1730), Real Sociedad v Osasuna (2000)

Monday

Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (2000)