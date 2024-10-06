Football
Reuters
Sun Oct 6, 2024 08:52 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 08:57 AM

Football

Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Reuters
Sun Oct 6, 2024 08:52 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 08:57 AM
PHOTO: AFP

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal confirmed he will undergo surgery after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Villarreal in LaLiga.

Carvajal, 32, was stretchered off in stoppage time after a duel with Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino caused him to sprain his right knee unnaturally.

"Serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I'll have to undergo surgery and be off the field for a few months," Carvajal said on Instagram as he posted his picture in an ambulance.

"Looking forward to starting the recovery process and coming back like an animal. Thank you all for your messages, I feel very loved," he added.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti was concerned about Carvajal's injury, which is the latest blow for the Spanish side after they played without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an abductor muscle injury against Atletico last weekend.

Dani CarvajalReal MadridLa Ligafootball
