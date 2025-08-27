Football
Reuters, Berlin
Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:33 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Bundesliga's pre-match 'handshake dialogue' rule is not a hit with everyone

Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:33 PM
Reuters, Berlin
Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:19 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:33 PM
FSV Mainz 05 coach Bo Henriksen is shown a yellow card by referee Tobias Stieler: Photo: Reuters

A new Bundesliga rule that calls for a meeting with the refereeing team and both captains and coaches before every league match has not been universally well received, with World Cup winner Toni Kroos saying it would have no real impact.

The rule, which is called a handshake dialogue, came into effect at the start of the league season last week, obliging captains and coaches to meet the referees as a group 70 minutes before kickoff.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This has absolutely no effect," Kroos, who retired last year after a highly successful career with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, said in a podcast.

The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany said the rule would do little in terms of controlling emotions.

"You in the midst of preparing. Now we will say how much we like each other and by the fifth minute there is no handshake anymore, just a yellow card," he said.

Cologne coach Lukas Kwasniok went further.

"This is all nonsense," he said. "Seventy minutes before the game no one is in the mood for something like that," Kwasniok told a press conference. "Apart from interrupting preparations not much else is happening there."

The DFL said in July when it introduced the rule that the meeting was intended to improve standards of fair play.

"In the spirit of fair play, this meeting serves as an opportunity for mutual exchange and respectful interaction between all those involved in the game. The meeting will take place 70 minutes before kickoff in the referees' dressing room," the DFL said.

Related topic:
Toni KroosBundesliga 2025-26
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ancelotti thinks Benzema, Modric, Kroos will stay at Madrid

2y ago

Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024

1y ago

Kane and Diaz strike as Bayern beat Stuttgart in German Super Cup

1w ago

I think Friday is Toni's last game: Joselu

1y ago

Nagelsmann names heavily changed squad for Euro hosts Germany

1y ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন কমিশনের বটম লাইন হলো পেশাদারিত্ব ও নিরপেক্ষতা: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচন ঘিরে রাজনৈতিক ও আইনশৃঙ্খলা-সংক্রান্ত চ্যালেঞ্জ তো আছেই, এর পাশাপাশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াজনিত নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ তৈরি হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে ভুয়া ও বিভ্রান্তিকর তথ্য (মিসইনফরমেশন ও ডিসইনফরমেশন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নারীদের আবাসন সংকট নিরসন, ক্যাম্পাসে সুস্থ রাজনৈতিক চর্চা নিশ্চিত করব’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে