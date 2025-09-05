Brazil cruise past Chile 3-0; Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay qualify for 2026 World Cup

Brazil's Estevao celebrates scoring their first goal in Rio de Janeiro on September 4, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Hosts Brazil eased to a 3-0 win over bottom dwellers Chile in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Maracana on Thursday night (Friday, Bangladesh time), with goals from Estevao, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes sealing a comfortable victory.

Carlo Ancelotti's side broke the deadlock with 18-year-old Estevao striking in the 38th minute before Paqueta and Guimaraes struck in quick succession late in the second half -- 72nd and 76th minute, respectively -- to put the result beyond doubt.

Photo: AFP

The win consolidates Brazil's second position in the South American qualifying standings.

Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay qualify

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay qualified for next year's World Cup by beating Peru 3-0 at home on Thursday, while Colombia saw off Bolivia by the same scoreline.

Paraguay sealed their spot in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a 0-0 home draw against already qualified Ecuador.

Brazil and reigning champions Argentina had already qualified from South America for 2026.

In front of an anticipated crowd of 60,000 at a packed-out Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Rodrigo Aguirre put Bielsa's Uruguay on their way on 14 minutes.

The Club America forward leapt highest to place a thumping header into the top corner past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The Uruguayans, winners of the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, had needed just a point to qualify and send their charismatic veteran coach Bielsa to the tournament once again.

The 70-year-old has now taken a third team to World Cup qualification.

He oversaw a shock group-stage exit for his native Argentina at the 2002 World Cup but did better with Chile in 2010, reaching the knock-out stages before losing 3-0 to Brazil.

Bielsa's appointment as Uruguay coach in 2023 was greeted with excitement, even euphoria, but an underwhelming qualification campaign has dampened that enthusiasm.

Qualification was always likely in a system that sees six of the 10 CONMEBOL sides qualify automatically for 2026, with one more heading into an inter-continental play-off.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta doubled the home side's lead just before the hour, lashing home from close range to ensure a party atmosphere in the Uruguayan capital.

Federico Vinas scored a third 10 minutes from time.

Colombia also sealed their place in next summer's extravaganza thanks to a comfortable victory over Bolivia.

The 34-year-old former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attacker James Rodriguez, the breakout star of the 2014 World Cup, pounced just after the half-hour mark.

Colombia's midfielder #10 James Rodriguez (2nd R) and Daniel Munoz (R) celebrate at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Colombia and Bolivia at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia on September 4, 2025. Photo: AFP

Jhon Cordoba made sure there were no late scares with his goal in the 74th minute, before Juan Fernando Quintero made it three.

Like Uruguay, Paraguay needed only a draw to qualify when they hosted Ecuador.

They got the job done as they ground out a goalless stalemate and will be at their ninth World Cup.