Booters undergo ‘demanding’ training in Thimphu

One of the two concerns for Bangladesh football team ahead of their two FIFA friendly matches were the altitude in Thimphu, where the matches will be held on August 5 and 8.

Bangladesh initially wanted to host these matches at home, with an aim of improving their FIFA ranking ahead of the draw for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. However, in light of the current situation in the country, the Bhutan FA declined to send their team, instead desired to host Bangladesh for the two matches.

With Thimphu situated 2,400 metres above sea level, Bangladesh team needed to adjust to the conditions quickly, having landed in the Himalayan nation on Friday. With that aim in mind, Javier Cabrera on Saturday took his charges for a two-hour hike to the Buddha Point and back, which the players said they enjoyed.

Defender Bishwanath Ghosh said it was a unique experience for him and he enjoyed the trip thoroughly.

"It was a new experience for me. I had never done hiking before," Bishwanath said in a video message sent by the BFF from Thimphu. "Initially it was bit laborious, but once we got into the groove and got to the highest point, it was easy."

Bringing the focus back to the games, the defender said their target was to win both games.

"Our target is to grab six points. I think everyone in the team has the same target, that is to leave Bhutan with six points."

Coach Cabrera said the team would start on-pitch training today, which would leave the team with four sessions before the first game to be played on artificial pitch of the Changlimithang Stadium.

The coach said that hiking was a very good outing in terms of getting used to the weather conditions and altitude.

"It was quite important for us to adapt to the altitude. So we felt hiking and activity was to be more demanding in terms of cardio work for the players to get more aerobic capacity and adapt better to the environment," said the Spaniard.