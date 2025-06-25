'BFF Next Global Star' hunt from June 28-30

A major talent hunt for expatriate footballers is set to take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka from June 28 to 30.

Following the footsteps of Hamza Choudhury and recent attention surrounding players like Shamit Shome, Fahamedul Islam, and Cuba Mitchell, this trial, titled "BFF Next Global Star", aims to explore talents of Bangladeshi origin currently based abroad.

A total of 52 players from 14 countries have registered to participate, with the highest number, 20, from the United Kingdom, followed by 14 from the United States, five from Sweden, and two from Canada. The remaining players come from nations including Finland, Belgium, Wales, Italy, Malaysia, Estonia, Spain, Australia, Ireland, and Austria.

Players must be between the ages of 14 and 27, although primary focus will be on U-17, U-19, and U-23 categories.

The sessions will be overseen by a five-member coaching panel, headed by BFF technical director Saiful Bari Titu, alongside top domestic club coaches and former national players currently serving in BFF's executive committee. Bangladesh national team coach Javier Cabrera is also expected to attend in an observational capacity.

Although in the news for quite some time, the initiative was officially announced at a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday where BFF vice-president and development committee chairman Nasser Shahrear Zahedee expressed strong optimism. He stated the program is designed to build a connection between Bangladesh and footballers of Bangladeshi descent living abroad, while also emphasising that local players will not be overlooked.