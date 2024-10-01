Football
Reuters
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:24 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:25 AM

Football

Barcelona set 17-year-old Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros

Reuters
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:24 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:25 AM
FC Barcelona's Marc Bernal receives medical attention after sustaining an injury on August 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona have set midfielder Marc Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros ($557 million) and extended the 17-year-old's contract until June 2026, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

When Spaniard Bernal will no longer be an Under-19 player in 2026, he will have an option to extend for an additional three years, the club said.

Bernal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Barca's 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano last month, where he was forced off the pitch in the final minutes.

A product of Barcelona's youth academy, Bernal has made three league appearances since his debut for the senior team in their LaLiga opener against Valencia.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Marc Bernal was, until his unfortunate injury, the huge sensation at the start of the season," Barcelona said in a statement on Monday.

"After he joined manager Hansi Flick for the pre-season, the German coach was convinced that he was ready to move up to the next level."

"The club is convinced that he is a fabulous investment for the future and has reflected this belief with today's new deal."

