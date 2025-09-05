Bangladesh look to bounce back against Yemen

Smarting from a 2-0 defeat to hosts Vietnam, Bangladesh are aiming to bounce back in their second AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers encounter against Yemen, scheduled to kick off at the Viet Tri Stadium at 3:00pm Bangladesh time on Saturday.

Despite the disappointing start, the young men in red and green remain upbeat, with hopes of securing their first-ever qualification from the group stage.

Putting the performance against Vietnam behind them, the team is now focused on staying in the race with a must-win match against Yemen, who beat Singapore 2-1 to share the top spot in Group C alongside Vietnam.

"We couldn't perform in the first match as per our expectations because we couldn't play our natural game," said Hasan Al Mamun, who is guiding the side in the absence of head coach Saiful Bari Titu, currently sidelined due to illness. "Now, we are looking forward to showcasing our true potential against Yemen, and the boys are ready to fight for all three points."

Captain Sheikh Morsalin echoed the urgency of the task ahead, saying, "It is a do-or-die match for us, and we must win at any cost to keep our qualification hopes alive. We've already analysed Yemen's strengths and weaknesses through video sessions and have made our final preparations accordingly."