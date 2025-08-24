Bangladesh keep title hopes alive with 3-0 win over Nepal

Thuinuye Marma and Sauravi Akanda Prity, two of the three goalscorers for Bangladesh, celebrate. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh kept their SAFF Women's U-17 Championship title hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over Nepal in their third group match on Sunday at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. While the performance wasn't particularly dominant, Mahbubur Rahman Litu's side secured a comfortable win courtesy of goals from Thuinuye Marma, Sauravi Akanda Prity, and Reya.

The result sees Bangladesh remain second in the four-team table with six points from three matches. India, who had previously beaten Bangladesh 2-0, lead the standings with a perfect record of nine points. Earlier in the day, India demolished Bhutan 8-0 and now boast a goal difference of +17, compared to Bangladesh's +3.

All four teams face each other twice in the tournament, with the return fixtures set for Tuesday -- Bangladesh will again take on Nepal, while India meet Bhutan.

Bangladesh could have in fact finished with a much bigger margin of victory had Prity, last year's U-16 top scorer, converted more of her chances. She missed several opportunities, including a golden chance in the 35th minute after powering past multiple defenders, only to shoot wide from inside the box.

The breakthrough came six minutes later when Thuinuye fired into the top-left corner from just inside the box, capitalising on Nepal's failure to clear a cross from Mamoni Chakma. Four minutes after that, Prity doubled the lead with a strike from outside the area, punishing Nepal goalkeeper Laxmi Oli for rushing out to clear a long ball intended for Alpi Akter.

Bangladesh, however, struggled to maintain momentum in the second half. Nepal created more chances, with Sahara Limbu striking the post in the 55th minute before failing to beat goalkeeper Yearzan Bagum in a one-on-one just minutes later.

Prity came close again late in the match, hitting the near post twice, while Thuinuye also rattled the woodwork with a long-range effort. Eventually, substitute forward Reya sealed the win a minute before full-time, rounding the keeper and finishing confidently.