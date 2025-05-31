‘Brilliant’ Bangladesh women stand tall against Indonesia in Amman

Bangladesh's star midfielder Monika Chakma in action against Indonesia in Amman on May 31, 2025. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh women showcased a "brilliant" display to hold a much higher-ranked Indonesia to a goalless draw in a FIFA international friendly fixture at the King Abdullah Stadium in Amman, Jordan, on Saturday.

"I was just absolutely delighted by the attitude and commitment, the desire and the discipline of our girls. They did their country proud," Bangladesh head coach Peter Butler told reporters after the match, which was not telecast.

Butler's charges, currently ranked 133rd, "applied themselves" to keep Indonesia (ranked 94th) at bay.

"I just want to add context here. These girls are not playing week in, week out. We don't have a league like these girls [Indonesia] do. These girls are playing around the world in different leagues, and a lot of them have been naturalised. They've got an army of staff and have invested a fortune in the women's programme," said Butler.

The English coach fielded a refreshing 3-4-3 formation, with captain Afeida Khandakar marshalling the defence, while the return of five mainstays -- goalkeeper Rupna Chakma, defender Shamsunnahar, midfielders Monika Chakma and Maria Manda, and forward Ritu Porna Chakma -- boosted the collective team chemistry.

"They were brilliant today. We had a couple of chances… but I was really proud of the way they applied themselves and built and played from the back. They were outstanding… Ritu, Monika, Maria, and Sapna [Rani] did really well."

Bangladesh will next face a steeper challenge against Jordan, ranked 74, on June 3 at the same venue. Earlier, on May 28, Jordan and Indonesia played out a 1-1 draw in the tri-nation series.