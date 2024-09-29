Bangladesh end campaign with win against Bhutan

Bangladesh ended their AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a 2-1 win over Bhutan in their final Group A encounter at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong, Vietnam today.

With two defeats, one win, and a draw, Bangladesh finished third in the five-team group with Syria and Vietnam set to battle for the top spot later today.

Bangladesh, whose poor defensive display saw them get thrashed 4-1 win their previous game against Vietnam, played comparatively better against Bhutan, who also gave a tough fight against the charges of Maruful Haque.

Bangladesh took an early lead when Asadul Islam's dipping cross from the right flank found its way past the Bhutan goalkeeper and into the net in the seventh-minute game. Bhutan also created two good chances in the first half but were not able to make those count.

After resumption, Piash Ahmed's 70th-minute strike from inside the box would have doubled the lead for Bangladesh had it not been ruled offside.

Instead of doubling the lead, Bangladesh conceded when Bhutan launched a counter-attack just moments after and equalised in the 71st minute.

Bangladesh again came close to restoring the lead in the 72nd minute but Iftiar Hossain narrowly missed after availing a nice cross from substitute Mohammad Arian.

However, substitute Moinul Islam wrapped up the victory with a brilliant left-footed shot from outside the box in the 86th minute.