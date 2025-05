Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold warms up during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 25, 2025. Photo: AFP

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal after more than two decades at Liverpool, the LaLiga club said on Friday, adding that the 26-year-old will be available to play in next month's Club World Cup.

"Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1," Liverpool said in a statement, confirming his departure.