Women cricketers continue winning streak in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh women's cricket team, touring Sri Lanka under the guise of 'A' team, have registered their third win in three T20 matches against Sri Lanka Women's 'A' team today, beating the hosts by 10 runs.

The touring side were restricted to 97 for nine in 20 overs, with Sathi Rani Barman (26) and Ritu Moni (25*) making major contributions.

In reply, the hosts could only score 87 for eight in 20 overs, with Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter taking two wickets each.

Bangladesh had lead the five-match T20 series 3-0 after having won the one-day series 1-0.