A dejected looking Litton Das said that Bangladesh are not doing the basics right after losing the second T20I in Lahore by 57 runs against Pakistan to lose the series 2-0 with a game to go.

After Pakistan posted 201 for 6, courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan's 74, Mohammad Haris's 41 and Hasan Nawaz's unbeaten 51, the task was always going to be difficult for a struggling Bangladesh batting unit.

Tanzid Tamim got off to a flier as Bangladesh notched 38 runs in three overs. After that, disaster struck as wickets fell in pairs. Bangladesh lost seven wickets for 33 runs to slump from 44 for no loss to 77 for 7 in the 10th over. Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed was the chief architect of destruction, picking up three wickets during that period.

"Whoever bats for a period needs to continue like at least 13-14 overs. Although we didn't play well after the four overs, losing back-to-back wickets," he said at post-match ceremony.

Litton was seen reacting towards his batting partner Towhid Hridoy following his dismissal as Hridoy had denied a single the previous delivery.

Litton denied that he was angry at Hridoy but said they were not following basics.

"Not really [seething at Hridoy] but in cricket you have to fulfill the basics and we aren't following basics at the moment. If you see back-to-back wickets, you don't take runs so I won't blame that but we have to focus on this," he said.

The Tigers' captain however also suggested that Shoriful Islam's groin injury in just the second over, shifted momentum early on.