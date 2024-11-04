Tigresses to tour Ind, Pak, Eng and Aus over next four years

Bangladesh women's cricket team will get to play against eight other teams – four home and four away – during the next Future Tours Programme cycle (2025-2029) as part of an expanded ICC Women's Championship, released by the International Cricket Council on Monday.

Bangladesh will host South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe while tour India, Pakistan, England and Australia under the second FTP cycle, which will see almost 400 matches being played among 11 teams.

All formats show a substantial increase from the previous cycle (2022-2025) and this FTP sees an ICC event each year with the inaugural six-team Champions Trophy scheduled for 2027. The other ICC events during the period are the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 (India), the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2026 (the United Kingdom) and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028 (host yet to be announced).

In all, 132 ODIs will be played in 44 series of three matches each. Members have scheduled, by mutual agreement, tri-series in the lead up to and as preparation for ICC events. Members have also pencilled in more Test matches this time, according to the new FTP.