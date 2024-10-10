Taskin hopes for better wickets back home

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah (R) plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed hoped that home conditions will have to get better in order for batters to improve playing T20 cricket.

Taskin came to the press conference after Bangladesh suffered a humiliating 86-run loss in the second T20I in Delhi, their biggest loss in terms of runs against India in T20Is. There was some invariable bounce in the surface, but India batters showed their T20 capabilities despite losing three wickets in the Powerplay for 45 runs.

"They score 180 to 200 runs regularly. For us that is 130-40 at home. We don't have that habit( scoring big runs and that is reality, Hopefully in the coming days our home condition will get better and at that point we can chase big runs and defend as well," Taskin said at the press conference yesterday.

Talking about some of the extraordinary shots that India batters seem to conjure, Taskin felt that wickets back home do not allow batters to play such shots.

"Everything is required such as power, structure, ability and adaption. They fluently play their shots when there is little bit of error. At home if we try to play shots while lying down like they do when playing those shots, it would hit us on the head," he said.

"This habit that they have grown due to playing on good wickets from the early stage of their career is their biggest strength," he added.

Asked if changing Mirpur's head curator Gamini De Silva would ensure better wickets, Taskin said: "It can happen though the decision lies in the hand of the board."

He said that they have already informed the board about preparing better wickets back home.

"We have already informed the board (to prepare good wickets and take decision in that direction) and board is thinking about it. Board will help us to have better condition and how board will do that lies to them," he said