Sydney Sixers sign Babar for his first BBL stint

Babar Azam will make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL), as the Pakistan batter has been signed as a pre-draft pick by the Sydney Sixers for the 15th edition of the tournament.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world's best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise," Babar said in a Sixers release. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family, and supporters at home in Pakistan."

Babar joins the Sixers as their international recruit ahead of the overseas draft, scheduled for June 19.

According to league rules, each BBL side can sign one international player before the draft. Until now, the Sixers were the only side yet to confirm a pre-signed overseas player.

In addition to Babar, the Sixers squad includes Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, and Jordan Silk.

Babar, one of the most prolific batters of the current era, has fallen out of favor in Pakistan's national T20 side, having been dropped earlier this year.

However, Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes believes the 30-year-old right-hander will be a valuable addition to the side.

"Babar's resume speaks for itself," Haynes said. "The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings are of enormous value to our playing group, and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans.

"He is a world-class player and a proven leader. He's not only a huge addition to our club but to the league as a whole."