South Africa thrash Ireland by eight wickets in first T20

Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks struck half-centuries as South Africa romped to an eight-wicket win over Ireland in the first of a two-match T20 series in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Rickelton made 76 off 48 balls and Hendricks added 51 off 33 deliveries as South Africa's opening pair put on 136 for the first wicket in reply to Ireland's total of 171-8.

Hendricks eventually fell lbw to Craig Young before Mark Adair removed Rickelton, but South Africa captain Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke comfortably completed the chase with 14 balls to spare.

South African-born Curtis Campher top-scored for Ireland with 49 and received support from wicketkeeper Neil Rock, who contributed 37 before Ireland lost their way late in the innings after being asked to bat first.

All-rounder Patrick Kruger finished with a triple-wicket maiden, snaring George Dockrell, Fionn Hand and Adair in the final over to end with figures of 4-27.

The second T20 takes place at the same ground on Sunday before a three-match ODI series begins on October 2.

Brief scores:

Ireland 171-8 off 20 overs (Campher 49, Rock 37; Kruger 4-27) v South Africa 174-2 off 17.4 overs (Rickelton 76, Hendricks 51)

Result: South Africa won by eight wickets

Series: South Africa lead two-match series 1-0