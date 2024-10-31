Similar helplessness both on and off the field

Like Bangladesh batters failed to keep their shape on Day 2 of their second Test against South Africa in Chattogram yesterday, the Tigers' spin-bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed also was unable to maintain his neutral narrative when he attended the press conference following the day's play.

Yet another top-order meltdown saw Bangladesh get reduced to 38 for four in just nine overs yesterday on the same batting-friendly surface of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium where South Africa had piled up 575 for six (declared) in their first innings -- Proteas' third-highest Test total in the sub-continent.

Hence, it was inevitable that Mushtaq was bombarded with questions as to why the likes of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (10 off 21), Shadman Islam (0 off 6), and Zakir Hasan (2 off 8) -- all of whom have played a significant number of first-class games -- were unable to put up any resistance under same conditions to which Proteas' batters adapted with ease.

Mushtaq tried to play it safe at first, pointing at the 'inexperience' of the 'young players', but eventually had to blurt out the harsh truth.

"I don't think there's a lack of confidence. Maybe there is a lack of Test cricket process. It is about game awareness -- knowing when to leave the ball and when to play tightly. It is about the mindset that I need to see off these five overs. They just have to understand the situation," Mushtaq admitted.

It is clear that the South Africa batters had that understanding of the game situation that Mushtaq talked about. After Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs had notched maiden Test tons on Day 1, Wiaan Mulder (105* off 150) got his first-ever Test century yesterday. There were two fifties from the Proteas as well.

Even though the day's play had to be called off early due to bad light, Bangladesh's struggles with the bat were still apparent in that brief period as 13 of the 38 managed by the Tigers were courtesy of extras -- including a five-run penalty levied on Senuran Muthusamy for damaging the wicket by running directly over it.

Mushtaq, however, was adamant that Bangladesh batters' skill was not an issue.

"I disagree with you saying lack of skill. Maybe patience level can be better. Test cricket is all about playing according to the situation. It is about surviving that period of 40 minutes.

"Don't forget the Pakistan series. They won from 26/6 [in the second Test in Rawalpindi]. I am sorry to be repeating these things, but those are the evidence we have as coaches to tell them," Mushtaq added.

Mushtaq's apparent helplessness is understandable as coaches of Bangladesh usually have very little to draw inspirations from. And now that the Tigers are trailing by 537 runs with the prospect of a humiliating innings defeat looming large, perhaps, that's all that the team management can hope for -- a stunning turnaround, even though how unlikely it may seem.