Shakib not getting home farewell is 'unfortunate', says Shanto

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has termed Shakib Al Hasan not getting a farewell Test at home as unfortunate and added that they are still having to work out the team combination in absence of the all-rounder ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

Shakib was initially named in the squad for the first Test and the all-rounder was on his way back to Bangladesh from the USA, before he was told to not return by the government 'over security issues'.

The former Awami League lawmaker went back, and the selection committee soon announced a replacement in the form of left-arm spinner Hasan Murad.

When asked about his opinion regarding the whole situation at a press conference in Mirpur on Sunday, Shanto said, "Very unfortunate (Shakib not getting a farewell Test at home). It should have been but we all know why it didn't happen.

"Whatever the reason, this was very unfortunate. I think everybody in the team feels that this thing (Shakib's farewell) is pending. But I don't want to dwell any further on this issue a day before a Test match,"

The first Test against South Africa starts in Mirpur tomorrow, and Shanto implied that it's not been easy making changes to plans at the eleventh hour.

"Of course he was in our plans. He is one of the best players in the world, not just in Bangladesh," Shanto said. "To be honest, we are having trouble finding the combination. It will take time. But everyone is capable and will play their part."