Robi signs sponsorship contract worth Tk 50 crore with BCB

Robi Axiata Limited, one of the country's largest mobile network operators, has bought the sponsorship rights of Bangladesh national cricket team, striking a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The two parties inked the deal on Friday at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur, and according to the agreement, Robi would pay 50 crore taka to BCB. The contract runs from February this year to July 2027.

"BCB is delighted to have Robi as the sponsor of the national team. Through this partnership, we anticipate reaching new heights in Bangladesh cricket in the days to come," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said today.

BCB has been looking to rope in a new sponsor for the national teams after its two-and-a-half year agreement with Daraz ran its course on November 30 last year.

On the other hand, Robi had previosly been the title sponsors of the national team, when it signed a two-year contract with BCB for 41.41 crore taka in 2015. Their contract was renewed in 2017 which was to continue till the 2019 World Cup but Robi decided to cut short the sponsorship deal on August of 2018.