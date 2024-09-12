Resignations, lack of directors a ‘temporary problem’

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon, who had held important positions in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as director, yesterday resigned from his directorship, BCB top officials confirmed.

Mahmud had recently been the chairman of Game Development Committee and vice-president of Cricket Operations Committee.

Certain quarters believe that Sujon may not have been actively told to resign but the situation now prevalent may have dictated his resignation since he was not allowed to be involved in running of departments.

There is a notion inside the board that things are not functioning quite like it should with many directors already absent while no standing committee has been announced under new president Faruque Ahmed.

There are 11 board directors present at the moment and with important assignments and tasks coming up, there are concerns about whether things are coming to a standstill. BCB president himself is overseeing the running of several departments for the time being.

However, Faruque feels that such developments as directors resigning are temporary issues and will not hamper board's activities in the long run.

"Actually we are all working together and everyone is looking after three to four departments. Things are going okay so far, there isn't any problem. It's a temporary problem [director's resignation] and it's going to be alright. There is always a unique situation and you have to cope with it since you can see how many advisors are running the country," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

"When there will be a possibility to announce the standing committees, we will do it," he informed.

With Mahmud's resignation, three directors have so far resigned with Jalal Yunus and Nairmur Rahman previously having tendered resignations.