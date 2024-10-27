Ramiz Raja criticised for mocking Shan Masood

Ramiz Raja has come under fire for taunting Pakistan captain Shan Masood over the team's streak of losses in an interview. This came after Pakistan's 2-1 series win over England in Rawalpindi on Saturday (October 26).

This was Pakistan's first series win at home since they won against South Africa in February 2021. The Asian side also made amends after coping with a 3-0 whitewash during England's last tour to Pakistan in 2022.

After a comprehensive loss in the first Test, Pakistan came back strongly in the next two Test matches to clinch the series. Despite Masood's men finally showing their quality and bringing in results in their favour, they were not exempt from mockery from the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.

In a clip doing the round on social media, Ramiz asks Masood: "Firstly, we will need to see how you fare in seaming conditions, and secondly, is this win a one-off?"

Later, he follows it with a jibe on Pakistan's recent record.

"Aapne 6 losses in a row kaise achieve kiya? (How did you achieve six losses in a row?)".

The Pakistan skipper tried to reason with the 62-year-old saying, "We needed this win. The nation needed this win. And I'm really happy about it."

Ramiz cuts him by pointing out a potential problem with his batting, gesturing the leg glance and asking "would you be able to control this shot or not?"

Ramiz's comments have not been taken kindly among Pakistan cricket followers on social media, who questioned him for spreading negativity on a victorious day.