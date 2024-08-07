PCB announces Test squad for Bangladesh series

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 17-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh. The first Test is scheduled in Rawalpindi from August 21-25, followed by the second Test in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

The Bangladesh team is set to arrive in Islamabad early on August 17 and is expected to train later that afternoon.

Shan Masood will lead the 17-member squad, with Saud Shakeel, a left-handed middle-order batter, appointed as vice-captain.

Of the 17 players selected, 13 were part of Pakistan's last series against Australia in December/January 2023-24. Mohammad Huraira, Kamran Ghulam, and Mohammad Ali have earned their spots due to consistent performances in domestic cricket and with the Pakistan Shaheens. Naseem Shah returns to the red-ball side after a 13-month absence.

Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan did not retain their places in the squad, while Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr were left out due to injuries.

PAKISTAN SQUAD

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi