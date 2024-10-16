Pakistan dismissed for 366 in first innings

England's Jack Leach (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sajid Khan during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 16, 2024. Photo: AFP

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England dismiss Pakistan for 366 in their first innings on day two of the second Test in Multan on Wednesday.

The left-armer took 4-114 while pacers Brydon Carse finished with 3-50 and Matthew Potts 2-66 as Pakistan managed to add 107 after resuming the day on 259-5.

Debutant Kamran Ghulam top-scored with 118 and Saim Ayub made 77.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 47-run victory in the first Test, also in Multan.