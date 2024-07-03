Nothing more than rumours, says Taskin

Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed missing the team bus on the morning of the World Cup game against India in the West Indies has fueled media attention, taking the spotlight away from what was a poor performance from the Tigers in the Super Eights stages.

Bangladesh lost all three games against Australia, India and Afghanistan respectively in the Super Eights. Reports in the media suggested that Taskin had missed the India game as he was late to wake up in the morning of the game and subsequently missed the team bus.

Taskin acknowledged that he overslept but claimed that false news was being published by certain media.

"I have come to know through various online news that a huge outcry is being made of an incident which occurred during the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

"Firstly, I would like everyone to know that most of the news and information which is being spread are nothing more than rumours and I would hope that the fans treat it as the same.

"Secondly, I would like to clarify on what actually happened on the day of the incident.

"I admit I woke up later than usual and something for which I have already apologised to the entire team and management.

"I woke at 8:37 am and went to the lobby at 8:43 am and as soon as my ride was ready I left our hotel at 9:00 am. I entered the stadium at 9:40 am, 20 minutes before the match toss at 10:00 am. We sang the national anthem at 10:15 am and the match started at 10:30 am.

"It's quite unfortunate that these so-called sports journalists are printing news based on rumours and without verification and trying to tarnish my image as a player of the national cricket team," Taskin wrote in a Facebook post from his verified page on Wednesday.

There have also been reports that Taskin had disciplinary issues before the game which led to him being unable to wake up in time for the game. But, the team management had went in with Mahedi Hasan as an extra spin option for the game against India while pacer Shoriful Islam had remained in the sidelines. It provided a strange twist to Bangladesh's sorry tale in the World Cup second round.

Taskin further wrote that legal action would be taken for fake news in the future.

"Those who know me know how much I love our country and how dedicated, passionate and proud I am to represent Bangladesh. I know I have made an honest mistake by not getting on the team bus on time, but I was at the stadium before the toss. My lack of selection in the final team was a team management call based on getting the right combination and had nothing to do with my failure to be on the team bus.

"I, therefore, hope the media and sports journalists take more caution before writing fabricated stories and create a toxic environment. This not only hurts us as players but also our country's image as a whole. I believe we all expect ethical and professional journalism to move forward as a nation.

"In future, I will address frivolous issues like this legally to ensure no one tries to malign my reputation or integrity as a sportsman or a human being.

"Thanks to all my fans for their constant support," he wrote.