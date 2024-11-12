Mushtaq unavailable for West Indies series

Bangladesh will not have spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed's services during the three-format tour of West Indies slated to begin from November 22 with the first Test.

Mushtaq Ahmed had rejoined the Tigers during the tour of Pakistan and was also part of coaching staff during the home series against South Africa and the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in UAE.

"Mushtaq Ahmed will not be in this [West Indies] series," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed to The Daily Star.

Mushtaq's joined BCB in April this year and his contract was till the 2024 T20 World Cup. He would then join England U19s with BCB saying that it was already part of Mushtaq's previously agreed upon commitments.

The BCB are now looking to make a more concrete long-term plan with the former Pakistan leg-spinner.

"We are talking to him and discussing about a plan for one to two year. He still has some previous commitments [which is why he is not in the West Indies series]," the BCB CEO informed.

It was learned that there will be no spin-bowling coach in the upcoming tour with Mushtaq away fulfilling previous commitments.