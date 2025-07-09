No BCL this year, confirms Akram Khan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has scrapped its plan of holding this season's Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) -- a four-day franchise-based domestic first-class tournament, and instead will organise National Cricket League T20 in September to start the new domestic calendar year.

The BCB had shifted the BCL, originally scheduled for May, twice due to the national-level teams' international engagements and extreme weather, planning to hold it in September.

However, the board has now decided to start the new season with NCL T20 at to give the players opportunity to showcase their mettle ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) draft, which is supposed to take place after the NCL T20.

"We will begin the new season with NCL T20, which will be followed by the BPL, the NCL [four-day tournament] and the BCL," BCB's tournament committee chairman Akram Khan told reporters on Wednesday, adding that they will discuss about the venues and other matters in the next meeting.

The last time the four-day tournament took place was its 11th edition, back in December 2023 where East Zone clinched their maiden title.