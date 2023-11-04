Nepal and Oman qualify for T20 World Cup

Cricket
AFP, Paris
Sat Nov 4, 2023 01:55 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 02:03 AM

Photo: ICC

Nepal rocked the United Arab Emirates on Friday with an eight-wicket win at Mulpani Cricket Ground which stamped their ticket to next year's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

Oman also booked their place with a 10-wicket win over Bahrain in the Asia qualifier semi-finals. They will face Nepal in Sunday's qualifier final.

Nepal, whose only previous appearance at the finals was in Bangladesh in 2014, restricted UAE to 134-9 with Kushal Malla returning outstanding figures of 3-11 from just three overs.

Nepal knocked off the runs with 17 balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 68-run partnership for the third wicket between Aasif Sheikh, who top-scored with 64 not out from 51 balls, and captain, Rohit Paudel who made 34.

The 2024 edition, the first to be expanded to 20 teams, will be Oman's third World Cup. Their last appearance came in 2021 when they co-hosted alongside the UAE in the stead of a Covid-hit India.

Aqib Iiyas took 4-10 as Oman in Kirtipur as restricted Bahrain to 109 for nine in their 20 overs.

Openers Kashyap Prajapati (57 off 44 balls) and Pratik Athavale (50 off 42) then blasted Oman to victory with 34 balls to spare.

Eighteen teams have now secured their places for the main event. The last two places will be decided at the Africa qualifier in Namibia on November 20-30.

