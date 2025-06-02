Bangladesh captain Litton Das put it plainly that their bowling was not up to the mark but felt that there was some improvement from the last two matches as the batting unit scored runs in the third T20I. Despite scoring 196 for 6, Bangladesh fell to a seven-wicket loss in the third T20I at Lahore to lose the series 3-0.

Bangladesh's fielding in particular was under scrutiny in the UAE series and then in the first two T20Is in Pakistan. This time Parvez Hossain Emon and Tamzid Tamim got them off to a brilliant start, with a 110-run opening stand in 10.4 overs. Yet, with a struggling middle-order, Bangladesh could only reach 196. But given the state of things this series, when asked about the disappointment in this game, Litton highlighted the improvement of the batting unit.

"Definitely we didn't bowl well. But still last two game we didn't field or bat well and in this game we batted really well on this track," he said at post-match presentations.

Talking about the bowling side of things, Litton felt that that they have their work cut out to bowl according to batters' strength and weakness. Mohammad Haris hit an unbeaten 46-ball 107 to ensure Pakistan chased down Bangladesh's score with ease.

"Definitely it's a good wicket but we have to learn how to bowl to different batters' according to their weaknesses and strength. We have to think about that and move forward," Litton added.

Emon hit a aggressive 34-ball 66 while Tanzid struck 42 off 32 before Jaker Ali's 9-ball 15 helped Bangladesh to a good score.

"Emon and Tamim started really well and most of the guys put up their hand and did their job," Litton said, highlighting it as the bright point in an otherwise dismal series.

Litton also congratulated the crowd for their support of both teams and felt sorry for the Bangladesh fans back home.

"The crowd was amazing and felt like they supported both teams and they enjoyed the game. I hope whenever Pakistan play, they will come and watch the matches. I am really sorry for Bangladesh fans as we couldn't win any games but hopefully we will come back," he added.