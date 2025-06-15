Lord’s final reminds why Test cricket is ‘five levels’ above

A few days ago, India great Virat Kohli -- reflecting on his glorious Test career after announcing retirement from the format-- called the format "five levels" above any other form of cricket. And mind you, he said this after securing Indian Premier League (IPL) glory, in a format where he is just as celebrated.

That sentiment, often echoed but rarely illustrated in such cinematic fashion, found its most emphatic validation during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's. Every hour, every delivery across those four gripping days told a story -- of pressure, patience, poise and pure cricketing theatre.

If there were still doubters of Test cricket's enduring magic in the age of T20 fireworks, South Africa's thrilling five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia offered the most poetic rebuttal.

This wasn't just a match. It was a rolling drama -- unfolding act by act, a storybook of resilience, tactics, nerves and sheer will. Every session felt like a new episode, twisting, turning and gripping till the very end.

South Africa entered the final as underdogs, tagged by many as fortunate beneficiaries of a soft draw. Former England captain Michael Vaughan stirred the pot, declaring that the Proteas had reached the final "on the back of beating pretty much nobody."

Others hinted at the all-too-familiar 'chokers' label that has long shadowed South African cricket.

But once again, the old cricketing adage stood tall -- this is a game of glorious uncertainty.

Kagiso Rabada, the heartbeat of South Africa's attack and one of their most articulate voices, wasn't shy to push back after a match-winning performance of nine wickets across two innings.

"There were people saying that we weren't a good enough opposition, but I think that's rubbish," Rabada said.

"We came here, we played the best team. Australia have been magnificent all season, and we had to be on our A-game to beat them."

And beat them they did -- with pace, patience and poise.

The beauty of Test cricket lies in its contradictions: thunderous pace and silent tension, sharp collapses and slow burns of resistance. This final had them all.

Rabada's five-for on day one justified South Africa's bold decision to bowl first, skittling Australia for 212. The Proteas stumbled to 138 in reply, giving Australia a 74-run lead, which grew to 281 by the end of Australia's second innings, thanks largely to a lower-order rally after they had slumped to 73 for seven.

Yet, what followed was a masterclass in restraint and application. On a pitch that had offered treacherous bounce and movement, South Africa's batters displayed an old-school virtue that is increasingly rare in modern cricket -- leaving the ball.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, in particular, showcased that Test cricket isn't about boundaries alone. It's about judgment, grit and the will to survive.

Markram's knock -- composed, courageous and clinical -- etched his name into South African sporting folklore. Equally fascinating were his back-foot punches, eye-catching cover drives and the grit he showed in defence.

Bavuma, though dismissed early on the final day, had already played his part in changing the narrative.

The fourth innings chase of 282 wasn't just the second-highest successful run chase at Lord's -- it was emblematic. Emblematic of belief, redemption and revival. A triumph of the long game in a world obsessed with the quick fix.

Saturday's scenes at Lord's were not just about a team lifting a trophy. They were about a format reaffirming its soul. The tension of a leave outside off stump. The thrill of surviving a relentless spell. The slow, deliberate chess moves of a Test match session. The emotional swings that no algorithm can capture.

Kohli's words, once viewed through the lens of nostalgia, now echo as a prophecy: this format lives on a different plane.

And once again, Lord's served as the perfect stage for Test cricket's grandest reminder -- of its magic, its drama and above all, its enduring heart.

