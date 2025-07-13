Litton credits Shamim after record win

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das credited his batting partner Shamim Hossain for his part in the crucial 77-run stand that helped Bangladesh to a big total and a big win in the second T20I at Dambulla on Sunday.

Bangladesh recorded their biggest T20I win against a Test-playing nation, beating Sri Lanka by 83 runs.

Skipper Litton Das was the architect of the win, paving the way with a 50-ball 76. It was however his partnership with Shamim which saw Bangladesh to a big total of 177 for 7.

Bangladesh started badly, losing both openers inside two overs before Litton put on a 69-run stand with Tawhid Hridoy. After both Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz departed in quick succession, Shamim took the attack to the Lankan bowlers hitting a 27-ball 48 to put the wind on Bangladesh's sails. Litton and Shamim put on 77 runs off just 39 deliveries for the fifth wicket to turn Bangladesh's fortune around.

"Have been trying to play good cricket, but that wasn't happening. Credit goes to Shamim, the way he batted, it was amazing. It was a good pitch to bat on. You had to take time on that surface. You could capitalize later," Litton said on his innings and Shamim's contribution.

Not just with the bat, Shamim inflicted the run-out of dangerman Kusal Mendis with a direct hit to give Bangladesh a real chance of seizing victory.

Bangladesh bowlers turned up for the game as Shoriful Islam got two early wickets before Rishad Hossain chipped in with three wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out for just 94.

"He (Rishad) is a big factor. When he bowls well, we are always in. That run-out by Shamim to remove Kusal Mendis was very important. He has been in very good form. Shoriful also bowled really well," Litton said.