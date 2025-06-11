Lack of quality WC preparation a concern for Tigresses

With the ICC Women's World Cup set to get underway in 110 days' time in India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, unlike other teams, are sticking only with skill and fitness camps on home soil.

This exposes a lack of vision from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which failed in recognising the players' and selectors' urge for preparing with international matches for a side that were the last to qualify for the eight-team mega event by finishing second in the qualifiers in Pakistan's Lahore in April.

"Whatever work you do, if your preparation isn't up to the mark, you won't get the expected result," vice captain Nahida Akter told The Daily Star yesterday.

What makes it worse is that the team's preparation itinerary seems to remain unchanged, with the Tigresses now set for a two-week-long skill camp, which is set to begin on June 13 in Mirpur, only because the BCB made late communications with other boards.

"All the teams are currently playing, and we also want to play matches. But as all the teams are currently busy, I think that's why the board is finding it hard to arrange international matches before the World Cup," added Nahida, who plans to prepare herself through the upcoming Bangladesh Women's Cricket League, which is scheduled to take place in August, and national team camps.

Opener Farzana Hoque Pinky also feels the necessity of more organised training schedules in the coming days, which she believes to give their preparation a good shape before the World Cup.

"After the World Cup qualifiers, we are taking preparation for the main event by doing skill and fitness camps. But, still, international matches are international matches. If we can play one or two series before the World Cup, we can have better preparation," she said.

"If we can do quality practice, we can expect to do better. The World Cup isn't an easy place to perform. If we are more organised with our preparation, it would have been better," said Farzana, who also feels the necessity of having full-time batting, bowling, and fielding coaches in the team.

The women's team is currently looked after by head coach Sarwar Imran, while Nasiruddin Faruque (batting coach), Humayun Kabir Shahin (spin coach), and Alamgir Kabir (pace bowling coach) are assisting him.

When contacted, BCB's women's wing chairman, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, informed that they are not thinking of bringing change in the coaching set-up before the World Cup, but claimed that they are still communicating with other cricket boards to give the team some international exposure before the World Cup.

"Arranging international matches was important as it could give a similar vibe as part of World Cup preparation. We are still trying to arrange something differently, like playing against a top team's B side. But nothing is confirmed yet," Fahim told The Daily Star.