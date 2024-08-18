Joy ruled out of first Test

Bangladesh’s Mahmudul Hasan Joy plays a shot as New Zealand’s Tom Blundell looks on during the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 28, 2023. Photo: AFP File

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan on August 21 in Rawalpindi following a groin injury which he suffered while playing for Bangladesh A.

While initially it was surmised that Joy would miss the entire Pakistan series, a BCB media release today said that he has been ruled out of only the first Test. BCB selector Abdur Razzak informed The Daily Star today that no replacement has yet been named for Joy as they are hopeful of his chances of recovery for the second Test on September 30, also scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi.

Out of Bangladesh's 16-member squad for Pakistan series, 14 players will be available for selection with Taskin Ahmed also not part of the first Test squad. Razzak informed that Joy's injury will be monitored in case they need to announce a replacement. The Tigers reached Islamabad yesterday to continue their preparations for the first Test.

Joy is expected to make a recovery in 10 to 14 days, according to BCB physio Bayjedul Islam Khan.

"Joy had complained of pain in the right groin on 14 August while playing for Bangladesh A in the four-day match against Pakistan A. He underwent an MRI followed by physical assessment and it has since been confirmed that he has a Grade 1 adductor strain in the right groin.

"He has begun his rehab. Such injuries usually take about 10 to 14 days to recover from. He will not be available for the first Test but we hope to have him fit for the second Test which starts on 30 August.

"We will continue to monitor his progress on a day to day basis," Bayjedul was quoted as saying in a BCB press release on Sunday.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed