Joty and Co opt to bowl against Australia in women's ODI series opener

ALL SET FOR HISTORIC SERIES: Australia captain Alyssa Healy and her Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultana Joty smile as they look at the trophy at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday, ahead of today’s first ODI of a historic first-ever bilateral series between the two countries. The three-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series – all in Mirpur. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty has won the toss and has asked Australia to bat first in the first of three women's One-Day Internationals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Joty informed that the Tigresses will look to seize the advantage of early morning conditions, coupled with the fact that it rained yesterday.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty flips the coin at the toss in Mirpur on March 21, 2024. Photo: BCB

This is the first bilateral series between the two sides, who have played each other in only one match in the 50-over format -- a 2022 World Cup encounter which the Aussies won by five wickets in Wellington.

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30am (local time), and will be televised live on T Sports and streamed on Bangladesh Cricket Board's official YouTube channel, Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt