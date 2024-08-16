Joseph takes five before Piedt rescues South Africa pride

Shamar Joseph (2L) celebrates with the West Indies players after the dismissal of David Bedingham of South Africa. Photo: AFP

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph took five wickets before unheralded tailender Dane Piedt rescued South Africa's pride on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday.

Joseph claimed 5-33 while Piedt, called into the team for his ability as an off-spinner rather than with a bat, clubbed an undefeated 38 to steer the Proteas from 97-9 to 160 all out.

The 24-year-old Joseph, playing in only his sixth Test, had been recalled to the team in place of Kemar Roach after missing last week's rain-lashed drawn opener in Trinidad.

Playing on his home ground, Joseph clean-bowled South Africa opener Aiden Markram for 14 before sending back skipper Temba Bavuma (0), David Bedingham (28), Kyle Verreynne (21) and Keshav Maharaj (0).

Jayden Seales, 22, also had the Proteas batsmen struggling to counter the pace by dismissing dangerman Tony de Zorzi for just one to precipitate the collapse after the tourists has opted to bat first.

De Zorzi had made 78 and 45 in the first Test.

Seales also accounted for Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada, both without scoring.

However, West Indies' hopes of restricting South Africa to an embarrassing double figure total were dashed by Piedt, batting at number 10.

The 34-year-old's 38 was his team's top score and featured four boundaries and a six.

Nandre Burger hit 23 before he was last man out having shared a final-wicket partnership of 63 with Piedt.