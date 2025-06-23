Injury scare for Shanto

Bangladesh suffered an injury scare ahead of the series-deciding second Test against Sri Lanka as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto sustained a finger injury while attending a slip-catching session in Colombo on Monday.

Shanto, who had earlier sustained a separate finger injury before Galle Test in which he eventually scored twin centuries, didn't attend any fielding or batting drills following the latest injury. The Bangladesh skipper is likely to remain under observation for 24 hours ahead of the second Test, which starts at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned to practice after recovering from fever which had ruled him out of the drawn Galle Test.

Shanto, who addressed the media before Bangladesh's first practice session in Colombo on Monday, expected Miraz to perform with both bat and ball, just the way he did against Zimbabwe and Pakistan over the last one year.

"Miraz is a very important player for our team. The way he contributes with both bat and ball; he had impactful performances with both in each match. I think the balance of the team will be better following his return to the side. I hope he can contribute well in this match," Shanto told reporters.