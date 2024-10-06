India lose Dube for Bangladesh series

Just a day before the T20 series against Bangladesh, the Indian team received disappointing news as all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out for the entire series due to a back injury. Tilak Varma has been called up as his replacement, presenting an opportunity for the young batter to prove himself once again in the Indian jersey.

The first match of the three-match T20 series is set to take place this evening in Gwalior, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Dube's absence and Varma's inclusion on the eve of the series.

Shivam Dube has been struggling with a back injury, which also prevented him from playing for Mumbai in the Irani Trophy recently. This latest setback means he will miss out on national duty as well. In contrast, Tilak Varma is poised to make his return to the Indian T20 side after almost a year.