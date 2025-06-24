India cricket mourns Dilip Doshi

Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi has passed away in London at the age of 77. A close family friend confirmed his death occurred on Monday, June 23. Doshi is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, and daughter Visakha.

Making his international debut relatively late at 32, Doshi represented India in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs between 1979 and 1983. He claimed 114 Test wickets, including six five-wicket hauls, and took 22 wickets in ODIs.

Dilip Doshi's distinguished first-class career spanned 238 matches from 1968-69 until 1986, yielding 898 wickets with 43 five-fors and six ten-wicket hauls for Bengal and Saurashtra.

For the unaware, in the 1960s and 1970s Dilip Doshi dominated Indian domestic cricket as a left-arm spinner. Despite his brilliance, he was consistently overlooked due to the presence of Bishan Singh Bedi.

Doshi was also the only Indian cricketer to win a Gillette Cup match award, and in only his third List A game and first in England

Leading the tributes for him was the great Sachin Tendulkar, who recalled his first meeting with the "warm-hearted" Doshi during a tour of the UK in 1990.

"I met Dilip bhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings."

"A warm-hearted soul like Dilip bhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, who shared the field with Doshi, remembered him as "always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler".

"Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi."