Hobart Hurricanes once again pick Rishad for BBL

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was picked by Hobart Hurricanes for the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 during the draft today.

Rishad was also picked by Hurricanes last season, but the leggie could not make his BBL debut as he could not join the side due to his commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League. Hurricanes later replaced Rishad with Afghan leg-spinner Waqar Salamkheil.

Hurricanes, however, hope Rishad will be available to feature in the upcoming BBL season.

The BBL is scheduled to run from mid-December to late January. The exact fixtures are likely to be released in July.