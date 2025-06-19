Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:51 PM

Cricket
Cricket

Hobart Hurricanes once again pick Rishad for BBL

Rishad Hossain
Rishad Hossain. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was picked by Hobart Hurricanes for the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 during the draft today. 

Rishad was also picked by Hurricanes last season, but the leggie could not make his BBL debut as he could not join the side due to his commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League. Hurricanes later replaced Rishad with Afghan leg-spinner Waqar Salamkheil.

Hurricanes, however, hope Rishad will be available to feature in the upcoming BBL season.    

The BBL is scheduled to run from mid-December to late January. The exact fixtures are likely to be released in July. 

Related topic:
Rishad HossainBig Bash League
