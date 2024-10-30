Cricket
Reuters
Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:30 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:34 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Hetmyer returns as West Indies announce squad for ODI series against England

Reuters
Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:30 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:34 AM
PHOTO: ICC

 West Indies announced their 15-man squad for their One-Day International series against England on Tuesday.

Shimron Hetmyer returns to the side having last played in December last year when he was part of the 2-1 win over England. He replaces Alick Athanaze in the only change to the squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

The three-match ODI series begins in Antigua on Thursday before the final showdown in Barbados on Nov. 6.

West Indies will face England again in a five-match T20 series starting on Nov. 9, with the squad still to be announced.

West Indies men's squad:

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Jr, Romario Shepherd.

Related topic:
Shimron HetmyerWest Indies v England ODI series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Forde propels West Indies to series-clinching win over England

10m ago

West Indies name Dowrich in squad for ODI series against England

11m ago

Samson, Hetmyer keep Rajasthan top of IPL table

1y ago

Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran's Punjab out of IPL

1y ago

Hetmyer powers Rajasthan win in low-scoring IPL thriller

6m ago
|নির্বাচন

নতুন ভোটার তালিকা তৈরিতে সময় লাগবে ১০ মাস

বর্তমানে বাংলাদেশে নিবন্ধিত ভোটার সংখ্যা ১২ কোটি ১৮ লাখ।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক কৃষিমন্ত্রী আব্দুস শহীদ গ্রেপ্তার

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে