Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:25 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Fraser-McGurk recalled to Australia squad for WI T20Is

Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:25 PM
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:13 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 02:25 PM
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk. Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia have made two changes to their 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, by bringing in opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and pacer Xavier Bartlett to replace Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood respectively.

Fraser-McGurk, after having missed out on the national contract, will want to put his form behind him and make a comeback in the shortest format of the game in the Caribbean.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While Hazlewood will return home to prepare for the South Africa series next month, Johnson is yet to recover from his back injury.

Australia have won 12 out of their last 14 T20Is and will hope to continue the winning run, ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, who is in a rich vein of form, will lead the squad as mainstays like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head will return home following the Test series win against the West Indies.

Australia will play five T20Is against West Indies starting on July 21, with two of the matches scheduled at Kingston and the rest at Basseterre.

Australia T20I squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Related topic:
cricketJake Fraser-McGurk
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

World Cup cricket is a lot different to IPL: Fraser-McGurk

1y ago

Tigers hope to turn T20I fortunes

2d ago
Joe Root

Root's 99 not out keeps India at bay in third Test

1d ago

Gill’s form, Bumrah’s return, Archer’s comeback fuel Lord’s showdown

3d ago

Fading ODI reputation reflecting major fall

2d ago
|রাজনীতি

জড়িত ৩ জনকে বাদ দিয়ে কারা অন্যদের আসামি করল, প্রশ্ন যুবদল সভাপতির

‘প্রশাসনের নিষ্ক্রিয়তার কারণেই পরিস্থিতির অবনতি হয়েছে।’

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৫ আগস্ট থেকে ২৪৩ সরকারি কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে দুর্নীতি মামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে