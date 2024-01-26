Fortune Barishal owner brushes aside Shoaib Malik controversy

Fortune Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman brushed aside rumours of suspected spot-fixing from their Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik, who flew to Dubai after the Dhaka phase of the 10th Bangladesh Premier League.

Malik was scheduled to join the team before the Sylhet phase, which started today, but the all-rounder will not take any further part in the tournament.

Malik's sudden departure raised a few eyebrows, especially when considering his bizarre bowling in his last when he bowled three no-balls in an over.

"We have heard many things about Shoaib Malik in the past few days and I protest those rumours. Shoaib Malik is a good player and he has given his best for the team. So we don't want to discuss the issue anymore. Since we lost two consecutive matches, we would want to concentrate on our upcoming games and look to win the next match and reach the final," Mizanur said in a video message posted on the team's social media page on Friday.

Apart from the no-ball debate, there were rumours that Malik had wanted to play for Durdanto Dhaka from the second leg of the BPL but the Barishal franchisee did not allow the Pakistani to change the team midway through the tournament.

Although Mizanur did not make any comments on the issue, it has been learnt that Malik was not willing to return to Bangladesh after the decision.

In his three matches for Barishal, Malik scored 27 runs and picked up a single wicket