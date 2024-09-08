District cricketers put forward 17-point demand to BCB

Cricketers from various districts put forward a 17-point demand to BCB today which included financial assurances and opportunity to play more games. BCB director Nazmul Abedin Fahim assured them that the board will try to meet their demands as per its capabilities.

Some 300 cricketers from various divisions across the country came to the BCB premises today congratulating new BCB president Faruque Ahmed on his appointment before putting forward their demands.

Amongst the demands, a fixed schedule for domestic leagues and a second-tier team for NCL teams were included. They also demanded that first division was held in all three formats and that selected players from second and third division players are brought under a pay scale based on merit.

The cricketers also demanded that contractual agreements with clubs are carried out with professionalism alongside an increase in quality of umpiring.

BCB's new director Fahim, a mentor to many national team stalwarts, heard the demands from the cricketers.

"Having heard your demands I feel the board will try to do what will be good for cricket. To do that, whatever is necessary, the board will try to do that as per its capabilities. From starting leagues in divisions, building team and ensuring wickets are there in divisions. Talking about players' welfare and and increasing competition, it has to be systematically fair in terms of decisions. The cricket board will definitely look into these matters. We will also be keeping an eye on these matters. What I can assure you is that the cricket board would try to do what is needed as per capabilities. It has to be ensured that you are evaluated as per merit and that you have some certainty," he told the cricketers present.

"Maybe all your demands can't be met at the moment. Our wish would be to do as much is possible. Not only you, it's important that cricket benefits," he added.

District Sports Organizations conduct the leagues in various districts and are under the National Sports Council (NSC). The BCB meanwhile conducts district championship. BCB has age-level teams and senior teams in various districts across Bangladesh.

Riazul Karim, a cricketer from Khulna said that since BCB is cricket's governing body in the country, they made their demands to the BCB.

"We have presented 17 demands. For the last few years the district leagues have been irregular. We want regular tournaments. Umpiring standard needs to be better in first, second and third division as well. We also demanded contract stamps for signings so that if payments are not given, atleast case can be filed against clubs," he said.

Having talked to the players, Fahim said that they are looking to bring forward more players and coaches from grassroots level.