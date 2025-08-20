Bumrah 'ecstatic' as Ibra sends signed Milan No 11 jersey

Two greats from different worlds -- one from football, the other from cricket -- crossed paths in a moment of mutual respect. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday shared a picture of a signed AC Milan No. 11 jersey from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish icon famed for his lion-hearted swagger and towering career.

The shirt bore Ibrahimovic's message: "To Jasprit! With all love and success."

Bumrah posted on his Instagram story: "Wohooo words fall short. Ecstatic," while thanking his wife Sanjana Ganesan for making it possible.

For Bumrah, it carried extra weight. He has long admired Ibrahimovic, once hailing the striker upon his retirement in 2023:

"For being a constant source of inspiration for me and helping me discover that lion-hearted never-back-down attitude, thank you," he had written.

Ibrahimovic, remembered as one of the greatest of his era, strutted across Europe's biggest clubs -- Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and AC Milan -- leaving behind a catalogue of audacious goals and an aura of defiance. Since retirement, he has stayed close to Milan, serving as board advisor and operating partner to RedBird, shaping the club's sporting and commercial direction.

Bumrah, meanwhile, is eyeing his return to limited-overs cricket after injury setbacks. Most recently, he claimed 14 wickets in three Tests in England.

The 31-year-old last featured in the T20 World Cup final in 2024 and hasn't played ODIs since India's 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia, but is set to be available for the Asia Cup in the UAE next month.