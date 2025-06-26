Cricket
Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:50 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 04:51 PM

Cricket
25 years since Test status: How far have Bangladesh come?

Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:50 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 04:51 PM
Star Sports Multimedia
On June 26, 2000, Bangladesh became the 10th nation to gain Test status from the ICC -- a historic milestone that sparked hope and pride across the country.

Now, 25 years later, we take a hard look at the journey so far.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

How much has Bangladesh truly progressed in the longest format of the game?

Have the Tigers lived up to the expectations set in 2000?

In the latest episode of 'Pitch Perfect', The Daily Star's sports podcast, we dive deep into the highs, lows, and what the future holds for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Related topic:
25 YEARS OF BANGLADESH TEST STATUSbangladesh cricketBangladesh in TestTest crickettigers
